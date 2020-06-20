Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 398,979 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

PRIM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 535,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.