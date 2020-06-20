Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Teleflex worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

NYSE TFX traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,426. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

