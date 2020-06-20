Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,824. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

