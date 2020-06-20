Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the period. Shutterstock comprises about 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.90% of Shutterstock worth $21,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 290,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $499,380.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,227,247.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,266 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.