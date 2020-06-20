Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234,874 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $4,031,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $7,201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. 1,493,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.