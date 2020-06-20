Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 13,403 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,384. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.