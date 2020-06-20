Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 134,366 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,366 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $10,798,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,508,625. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.61. 1,317,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,342. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

