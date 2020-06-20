Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 14,418 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.80% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,749. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

