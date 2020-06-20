Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 22,254 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Masonite International makes up about 1.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Masonite International worth $31,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Stephens raised Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOOR traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

