Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 26,468 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,468 shares during the period. BioSpecifics Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $60.58. 55,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,606. The company has a market cap of $450.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $66.51.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

