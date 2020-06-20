Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 302,049 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302,049 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Air Transport Services Group worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ATSG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 915,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

