Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,423 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 105,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $16.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.56. 617,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.89. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

