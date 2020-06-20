Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 40,169 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,169 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIFI. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

