Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 63,555 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,555 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 441,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,955,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,670,000 after purchasing an additional 112,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.32. The stock had a trading volume of 913,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average of $215.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,756.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

