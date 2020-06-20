Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 85,623 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,623 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. 636,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,903. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

