Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,252 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Utah Medical Products worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.18. 34,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.38. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $710,940. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

