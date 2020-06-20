Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,014 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Echo Global Logistics worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 482,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,325. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a PE ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

