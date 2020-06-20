Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 365.36.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.