Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of Rockwell Automation worth $78,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.13. 1,788,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,049. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.