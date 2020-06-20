Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 85.5% in June

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RMCF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. 9,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,822. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 237,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.