Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 54,406 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of Ameren worth $70,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

NYSE AEE traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. 3,761,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,547. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.