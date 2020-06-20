Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $81,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 10,948,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

