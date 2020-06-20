Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $83,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.81 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.