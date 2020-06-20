Royal Bank of Canada Buys 226,839 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Citrix Systems worth $65,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,592 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $144.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $7,077,310. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

