Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,518 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $76,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

