Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $63,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,616. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

