Royal Bank of Canada Has $63.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $63,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 3,146,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

