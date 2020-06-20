Royal Bank of Canada Has $69.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $69,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,866 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,170,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,315. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.