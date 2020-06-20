Royal Bank of Canada Has $69.45 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Moody’s worth $69,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,730. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

