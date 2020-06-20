Royal Bank of Canada Has $70.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 957.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351,601 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.97% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $70,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 5,796,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

