Royal Bank of Canada Has $70.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.44% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,775. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

