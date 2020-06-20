Royal Bank of Canada Has $72.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.63% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $72,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $16,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.93. 1,559,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

