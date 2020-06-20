Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,960 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $79,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

