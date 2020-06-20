Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 563,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.70% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $66,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 27,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.61. 3,475,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,538. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

