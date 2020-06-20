Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McKesson were worth $61,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

