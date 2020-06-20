Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.78% of Sonoco Products worth $82,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,406,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after buying an additional 308,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,569. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

