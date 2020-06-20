Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 136,510 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Progressive worth $79,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 864,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 415,682.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 486,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 486,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

