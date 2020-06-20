Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 919,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,916,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.71% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.58. 2,260,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

