Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 509.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619,632 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.93% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $74,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,944,000 after acquiring an additional 722,031 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 867,685 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,777,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 653,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 403,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

