Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $77,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 948,108 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.