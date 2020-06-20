Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,589,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.07% of Compass Diversified worth $61,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 32.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 287,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 245,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,024. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CODI. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 131,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $2,018,940.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

