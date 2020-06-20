Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,199,328 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,199,328 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of Amphenol worth $84,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. 2,401,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.68. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

