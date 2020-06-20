Royal Bank of Canada Sells 151,502 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,502 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of Cardinal Health worth $75,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.