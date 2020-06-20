Royal Bank of Canada Sells 166,711 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $64,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,676,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.66. 581,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

