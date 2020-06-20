Royal Bank of Canada Sells 285,961 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $71,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,330,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after buying an additional 2,361,681 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,970,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,662,000.

RSP traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. 1,394,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,772. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

