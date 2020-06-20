Royal Bank of Canada Sells 40,642 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.09% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $67,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

CRL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.19. 426,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $189.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

