Royal Bank of Canada Sells 444,812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,812 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $72,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 787,870 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,352,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,586,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. 4,729,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

