Royal Bank of Canada Sells 55,113 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of FirstEnergy worth $61,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 8,284,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

