Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,035 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $79,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 291,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.