Royal Bank of Canada Sells 76,906 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $84,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. 1,673,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,951. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.